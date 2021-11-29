Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
NBA
Knicks Guard Kemba Walker Out of Rotation 'As of Right Now,' Coach Says

Author:

Knicks guard Kemba Walker will not be part of the team's rotation "as of right now," coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday. 

Alec Burks, who started Saturday's 99–90 win over the Hawks, will remain the team's starter. 

“It’s a tough decision to make. But you always have to do what you think is best for the team,” Thibodeau said, per the New York Post. “I’ve got great respect for who Kemba is as a person, number one, and all that he’s accomplished in this league. ... But I do what I think is best for the team.”

Walker, a Bronx native, joined the Knicks on a two-year deal this past offseason after agreeing to a buyout with the Thunder. He was traded from Boston to Oklahoma City on June 18. 

He had three years and $74 million remaining on his contract before being bought out. 

This season, Walker is averaging a career-low 24.5 minutes per game, as well as career lows in points (11.7) and assists (3.1) per game.

Second-year guard Immanuel Quickley and veteran guard Derrick Rose will also remain key components of the rotation going forward. 

The Knicks (11–9) visit the Nets (14–6) on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

