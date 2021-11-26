Skip to main content
Zion Williamson Cleared for Basketball Activities For First Time Since Summer

Author:

Zion Williamson has been cleared for full basketball activities after recovering from a fractured foot, the Pelicans announced Friday.

The forward was cleared 10 days ago to participate in contact drills and one-on-one workouts. He underwent imaging on Wednesday, and was later medically cleared. A date for his return to in-game action has yet to be determined.

"Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression toward returning to play," the Pelicans said in a press release. "An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined."

The 21-year-old broke his foot this summer during a workout and has yet to make his season debut. The 2021 NBA All-Star dealt with injuries in his first two seasons in the league. In his rookie season, Williamson played just 24 games while playing 61 games in his second year.

"He had a fractured right foot that was repaired surgically," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said during media day in September, per ESPN. "His timeline should get him back on the court in time for the regular season. That would be our hope and our view. And we're very optimistic about what that looks like."

Last season, the former Duke standout averaged 27 points per game while shooting 61.1% from the floor, but the campaign ended early for him after a finger injury

