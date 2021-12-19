Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
NBA
Player(s)
Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker After 29-Point Outburst: 'I Know I Should Be Playing'

Author:

After almost a full month in the dog house, Kemba Walker finally got a chance to show what he could do with extended minutes. Though his efforts didn't result in a Knicks win, they certainly added support behind his desire to see the court more often.

Walker scored 29 points in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Celtics, his former team, after being put in the starting lineup because several teammates were in the NBA's healthy and safety protocols. Boston traded Walker to Oklahoma City over the summer and he was eventually waived before he signed with New York.

However, he hasn't appeared in the last nine games after coach Tom Thibodeau elected to remove him from the rotation. Walker didn't mince words on how he felt about not getting playing time prior to Saturday's breakthrough, saying after the game, "I know I should be playing," per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

"I want to play," Walker said, according to ESPN's Tim Bontempts. "I don’t know what the future holds, you know? I do feel like I have a lot to give still. I don’t know. That’s up to these guys.”

In his postgame interview, Thibodeau was noncommittal on whether or not Walker's performance earned him a permanent spot in the rotation.

Thibodeau announced that Walker would not be part of the team's rotation "as of right now" on Nov. 29. Before Saturday night, Walker had not appeared in a game since Nov. 26. Walker was averaging career lows in points (11.7) and assists (3.1) per game before he started racking up DNPs in the box score.

“It’s a tough decision to make. But you always have to do what you think is best for the team,” Thibodeau said in November “I’ve got great respect for who Kemba is as a person, number one, and all that he’s accomplished in this league. ... But I do what I think is best for the team.”

The Knicks went on to lose five of their next seven games after the change until Saturday night. After this electric performance, maybe he's earned his way back into the rotation. 

