December 20, 2021
NBA
Anthony Davis Said He Heard 'Something Pop' When Injuring His Left Knee

Author:

Lakers star Anthony Davis said Sunday that he heard "something pop" in his left knee Friday night when he suffered an MCL sprain.

"I just reached a point where it was tough to walk," Davis said, per ESPN. "I had to take a break. ... I did hear something pop—and the first thing I thought of was [a major injury]. Which, I was emotional, I was just like everywhere. But like I said, thank God that it wasn't that." 

The Lakers announced Saturday that Davis would miss at least four weeks with the injury.

“My concern is always for his health,” star teammate LeBron James said, per ESPN. “You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like AD. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above’s hands.”

Davis played in a career-low 36 games last season due to injuries to his Achilles and calf.

"Mentally I'm fine. I'm in a good space," Davis said. "Last year was a more 'me' thing. This year was like a freakish play. So knowing that nothing I really could have done to avoid it, I guess, keeps me in a good place. The locker room keeps me in a good place. People around me outside of basketball keep me in a good place. Great conversation with my wife about it; she's the one who keeps me in a good place, for real."

The Lakers dropped to 16–15 on the season after Sunday's 115–110 loss to the Bulls. They host the Suns on Tuesday and have games against the Spurs and Nets later this week.

