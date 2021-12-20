Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LeBron James Reacts to Fact That He's Spent Half His Life Playing in the NBA

Author:

Making it in the NBA is hard. Some players don't last more than a season while others go on to have fruitful and long careers. Then there's LeBron James.

SB Nation's Brady Klopfer Tweeted that James has officially spent half of his life playing professional basketball as of Monday. James was born on Dec. 30, 1984 and was drafted by the Cavaliers on June 26, 2003. The gap between those two dates is 6,752 days. 

As of Monday, it's been 6,752 days since he heard commissioner David Stern call his name. During that span, he's won four championships, four MVPs and tallied 17 All Star selections. Despite all the accomplishments, this one was hard for James to wrap his head around. 

SI Recommends

"MAN WHAT!!!" James said in a Tweet. 

In 10 days, the former No. 1 pick will be 37 as he continues to show no sign of slowing down. This season is his 19th in the NBA and even on the backend of his career James is averaging 25.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game. 

More NBA Coverage: 

For more Lakers news, head over to All Lakers. 

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady-buccaneers
NFL

Brady Breaks Another Record With 15th Pro Bowl Selection

Tom Brady continues to break every record in sight.

tom-brady-saints-defense-chris-godwin-darrell-bevell-maqb
NFL

MAQB: How the Saints’ Defense Shut Down Tom Brady

Looking at the blanking New Orleans laid on the Bucs. Plus, what Chris Godwin’s season-ending injury means in free agency, John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision and more.

ucl
Soccer

CBS to Air Six UCL Round-of-16 Matches on Broadcast TV

Here is the full English-language broadcast schedule for the Champions League round of 16.

The Premier League is experiencing an escalation in COVID-19 cases
Soccer

In Premier League, 16% of Players Are Unvaccinated vs. COVID-19

Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90.

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after the game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102.
Extra Mustard

LeBron's Instagram Post About Being 'Fake' Going Viral

The Lakers star's post resonated with a lot of notable people.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews (89) after scoring a touchdown during during the second half against the Green Bay Packersat M&T Bank Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Twitterverse Reacts to Brutal Week for Fantasy Playoffs

As always, social media was the place for fantasy managers to vent their frustration.

mark kotsay
MLB

Report: A’s Hire Mark Kotsay as New Manager

Kotsay played for the A’s in four of his 17 MLB seasons and has been an assistant coach with Oakland since 2015.

Daniel Jones with the Giants.
NFL

Giants Shut Down QB Daniel Jones for Rest of Season

He hasn't appeared in a game since injuring his neck on Nov. 28.