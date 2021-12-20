Making it in the NBA is hard. Some players don't last more than a season while others go on to have fruitful and long careers. Then there's LeBron James.

SB Nation's Brady Klopfer Tweeted that James has officially spent half of his life playing professional basketball as of Monday. James was born on Dec. 30, 1984 and was drafted by the Cavaliers on June 26, 2003. The gap between those two dates is 6,752 days.

As of Monday, it's been 6,752 days since he heard commissioner David Stern call his name. During that span, he's won four championships, four MVPs and tallied 17 All Star selections. Despite all the accomplishments, this one was hard for James to wrap his head around.

"MAN WHAT!!!" James said in a Tweet.

In 10 days, the former No. 1 pick will be 37 as he continues to show no sign of slowing down. This season is his 19th in the NBA and even on the backend of his career James is averaging 25.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game.

