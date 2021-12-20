Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Steve Kerr Named USA Basketball Men's National Team Coach

Author:

USA Basketball officially named Warriors coach Steve Kerr as the men's national team coach from 2022-'24. The news was first broken on Dec. 10 by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gonzaga's Mark Few, the Heat's Eric Spoelstra and the Suns' Monty Williams were named assistant coaches on the staff. Kerr replaces longtime men's national team coach Gregg Popovich.

“With today’s announcement, our men’s national basketball team begins its quest for 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Olympic gold,” retired Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, USA Basketball Chairperson, said.

Should the U.S. qualify, the FIBA World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in 2023. The 2024 Summer Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11 in Paris.

“Obviously, there are numerous people who I need to acknowledge and thank, notably Grant Hill, Jim Tooley and Sean Ford of USA Basketball, and of course Gregg Popovich and Jerry Colangelo, who gave me the opportunity to be an assistant coach on the most recent USA staff."

