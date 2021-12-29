Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
NBA
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Addresses Media for First Time Since Returning to Nets

Nets guard Kyrie Irving addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since returning to the team after a standoff regarding his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Irving is still not vaccinated and is expected to only be available for Nets away games because of the New York City mandate that requires athletes to show proof of vaccination to play indoors. Irving has not played a game this season since the Nets initially decided he would not be a part-time player and he would only play if he were vaccinated against COVID-19.

The team has had a change of heart, however, as the NBA continues to see COVID-19 cases increase. Irving addressed the consequences he faced and said he understood the organization’s decision. He added he wasn’t expecting the team’s decision to not allow him to play. 

“I knew the consequences,” Irving said. “I wasn’t prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination.”

It remains to be seen when Irving will make his season debut, but he’s still working to get into NBA shape. The seven-time All-Star also admitted he’s nervous to rejoin his squad. 

“When I thought about it last night, I could barely sleep,” Irving said. “I'm like, ‘Man, I just don’t wanna come out and not be who I am to be as a player.’”

Irving added that his conditioning is something he want to make sure is up to par to the level he’s accustomed to, as well as his skills with the ball in his hand.

