January 3, 2022
NBA
Report: Kyrie Irving Expected to Make Season Debut Wednesday vs. Pacers

Author:

Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut Wednesday against the Pacers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Irving has yet to play this season after both being away from the team at the start of the year, and, more recently, being in the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

Irving had been placed in the COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 18. Less than a day before entering them, Brooklyn announced it would bring the All-Star guard back as a part-time player “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate." 

He is currently unable to play home games due to a current New York City vaccination requirement.

The Nets announced last Tuesday that Irving as well as forwards Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge had been cleared from health and safety protocols.

Brooklyn hosts the Grizzlies on Monday night before playing the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday. 

Tipoff for Wednesday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

The Nets are currently 23–11 on the season, one game behind the Bulls for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

