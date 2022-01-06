Skip to main content
LeBron James Blasts Wizards Announcer for Kevin Porter Jr. Comment

Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made quite the unfortunate error on Wednesday night after Rockets forward Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning shot in Washington. 

After Porter Jr. hit a buzzer beater to win the game for Houston, Consor said, “You've got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

Consor mistook Porter Jr. as the son of former Wizards guard Kevin Porter. His actual father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., spent over four years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 1993, years before Porter Jr. was born. In 2004, Bryan Porter died after being shot in a bar in Seattle.

Consor released a statement Thursday apologizing and explaining his mistake, but not before LeBron James could chime in on Twitter.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night's game,” Consor said in a statement on Thursday morning. “I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. 

"I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”

Porter Jr. has not yet addressed Consor's comments or his apology.

