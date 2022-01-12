Wizards center Montrezl Harrell and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly were involved in a physical altercation at halftime of Tuesday’s game against the Thunder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Harrell apparently was upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball, which led to a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical one. The two reportedly took swings at one another, though neither connected, and had to be separated by teammates.

The situation had cooled off by the time the team reached the locker room. The Wizards eventually won, 122–118, with Caldwell-Pope hitting a go-ahead three-pointer with 31 seconds left.

Caldwell-Pope finished the game with 22 points and a team-high 10 assists, while Harrell chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Washington has won just 11 of its last 28 games after starting the season 10–3.

