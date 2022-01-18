Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be out past the Feb. 10 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana announced Tuesday that Turner will be re-examined in two weeks. He missed Monday's game against the Clippers due to a “stress reaction in his left foot,” per the Pacers.

Turner, 25, is in his seventh season after being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 draft. He is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, and he is leading the NBA in blocks for the third time in the last four seasons at 2.8 per game.

The Pacers have struggled in 2021–22, entering Tuesday at 15–29. Indiana is expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the deadline, and Turner was “central to the Pacers' plans to reshape an underachieving roster in a trade,” per Wojnarowski.

Indiana finished 34–48 last season, snapping a five-year playoff streak.

