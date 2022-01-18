Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Pacers Center Myles Turner Out Past Trade Deadline With Foot Injury

Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be out past the Feb. 10 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Indiana announced Tuesday that Turner will be re-examined in two weeks. He missed Monday's game against the Clippers due to a “stress reaction in his left foot,” per the Pacers. 

Turner, 25, is in his seventh season after being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 draft. He is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, and he is leading the NBA in blocks for the third time in the last four seasons at 2.8 per game. 

SI Recommends

The Pacers have struggled in 2021–22, entering Tuesday at 15–29. Indiana is expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the deadline, and Turner was “central to the Pacers' plans to reshape an underachieving roster in a trade,” per Wojnarowski

Indiana finished 34–48 last season, snapping a five-year playoff streak.

More NBA Coverage: 

• The Fire That Burns Inside Klay Thompson
• Inside John Starks’s 1994 Finals Nightmare
• NBA Power Rankings: Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline
• All Pacers: Starting Lineup and Injury Report for Game With Clippers

For more Indiana Pacers coverage, head over to All Pacers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady after a Buccaneers win.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Trolls Eagles With Song Choice in Video

Brady picked an interesting song as background music for this video.

Budda Baker is carted off the field.
NFL

Budda Baker Will Make a ‘Full Recovery’ After Concussion Against Rams

Baker provided an update in an Instagram video after being concussed.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams
Soccer

State of the USMNT Ahead of Next World Cup Qualifiers

A big three-match window is on the horizon for the U.S. as it attempts to qualify for the World Cup, and a number of variables surround the available players to be called in.

derrick-henry-injury-running-back-hypothesis
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Derrick Henry Could Return for Divisional Round

The star running back may return from injury for the Titans' matchup vs. the Bengals.

william-mote-georgia-bulldogs
College Football

UGA Player Arrested for Property Damage After National Title

Long snapper William Mote was arrested after allegedly destroying a window of an Athens law office.

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Play
Betting

Divisional Round Betting Odds, Trends, Breakdown & Pick: Bengals-Titans

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's divisional round matchup pitting the Bengals against the top-seeded Titans.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes on the sidelines.
College Basketball

Pac-12 Reprimands Barnes for Comments After Loss to Oregon

The Arizona coach wasn't shy regarding how she felt about the officiating during the Wildcats's loss to Oregon.

nick-caserio
NFL

Texans GM Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Playing for Brian Flores

Flores reportedly pushed for a trade for Watson while with the Dolphins.