Report: Clippers Extending Timeline for Paul George Return

The Clippers have decided they will continue to rest Paul George as he recovers from an elbow injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. George has been dealing with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting elbow and hasn't appeared in a game since December. Los Angeles will reevaluate his elbow in the coming weeks. 

George last appeared in a Clippers game on Dec. 22, 2021. The team wanted to see how the injury would respond to three to four weeks of rest, but they've decided to extend his resting period. 

Los Angeles has also been without Kawhi Leonard, who tore his right ACL in last year's playoffs. He has yet to make an appearance on the court and his return date is unknown as well. 

With both of their stars on the sidelines, the Clippers have managed to barely stay in the playoff picture at 22–23—good enough for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.  

Before being sidelined, George was averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in his 26 appearances this season. 

