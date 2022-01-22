Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Alex Caruso, Grayson Allen

Bulls Guard Alex Caruso Will Undergo Surgery for Fractured Right Wrist

The Bulls announced that guard Alex Caruso suffered a fractured right wrist in the Bulls’ 94–90 loss to the Bucks on Friday. 

According to the team’s statement, Caruso will undergo surgery for the injury early next week and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. 

Caruso suffered the injury in the third quarter of the game, when Bucks guard Grayson Allen committed a hard foul on the driving Bulls guard, catching Caruso’s arm while both were in the air.

Allen hit Caruso with his right arm following the initial contract, and Caruso fell to the ground, clutching his wrist and in pain. However, he stayed in the game to shoot the two free throws and finished the remainder of Friday’s game.

SI Recommends

Allen was ejected following the flagrant 2 foul. 

After the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Allen’s foul was “dangerous,“ saying that he could have ended Caruso”s career. While Donovan hope the league takes a look at the hard foul, Allen has yet to receive a punishment for his action. 

Allen, who was drafted No. 21 overall by the Jazz back in 2018, is no stranger to hard fouls or questionable actions. Many college basketball fans remember some of his controversial actions—such as tripping other players—during his playing days at Duke. 

Despite the loss, Chicago (28–16) remains a half-game behind the Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Tampa Bay Activates Fournette Ahead of Sunday's Playoff Game

The star running back is activated off of the injured reserve just in time to face the Rams.

Liam McNeeley
Play
College Basketball

The Liam McNeeley Blog: No. 1 Team, New Interest from Duke and Alabama, 4.1 GPA and More

McNeeley is having a dominant sophomore season which has college coaches coming in droves.

grayson-allen2
NBA

Bucks Post Ill-Timed Grayson Allen Tweet a Day After Ejection

Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso, but the Milwaukee social media account featured him the next day.

Arch Manning, Nick Saban
College Football

Saban, Bama Staff Attend Arch Manning’s HS Basketball Game

College football staffs have flocked to New Orleans to watch the five-star quarterback recruit, but not just to see his skills on the football field.

derrick-henry
Play
NFL

Live: Derrick Henry, Titans Set to Face Bengals in Divisional Round

Can Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s high-flying offense knock off Tennessee? Follow all the action here.

Jerry Jones Talks Marijuana Policy
NFL

Jerry Jones Won’t Comment on Future of WR Amari Cooper

Cooper is under contract with the Cowboys until the end of the 2024 season.

gillies
NHL

Former Islanders Star Clark Gillies Dies at 67

Gillies was part of a dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the 1980s.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field to play the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Chiefs 053
NFL

Report: Derrick Henry Will Have ‘No Limitations’ vs. Bengals

The Titans star underwent surgery after he broke his foot in Week 8 against the Colts and now has a big steel plate in his foot.