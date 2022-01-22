The Bulls announced that guard Alex Caruso suffered a fractured right wrist in the Bulls’ 94–90 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

According to the team’s statement, Caruso will undergo surgery for the injury early next week and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Caruso suffered the injury in the third quarter of the game, when Bucks guard Grayson Allen committed a hard foul on the driving Bulls guard, catching Caruso’s arm while both were in the air.

Allen hit Caruso with his right arm following the initial contract, and Caruso fell to the ground, clutching his wrist and in pain. However, he stayed in the game to shoot the two free throws and finished the remainder of Friday’s game.

Allen was ejected following the flagrant 2 foul.

After the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Allen’s foul was “dangerous,“ saying that he could have ended Caruso”s career. While Donovan hope the league takes a look at the hard foul, Allen has yet to receive a punishment for his action.

Allen, who was drafted No. 21 overall by the Jazz back in 2018, is no stranger to hard fouls or questionable actions. Many college basketball fans remember some of his controversial actions—such as tripping other players—during his playing days at Duke.

Despite the loss, Chicago (28–16) remains a half-game behind the Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference.

