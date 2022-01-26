Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sculptor Honors Life of Kobe Bryant on Two-Year Anniversary of His Death

Two years ago today, Lakers star Kobe Bryant along with nine other people—including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna—died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

During the time of his death, Bryant was traveling to his youth sports academy for a basketball game. As fans and former players have shared messages and various murals have been created to remember the 18-time NBA All-Star, a sculpture of Bryant and Gianna was temporarily erected at the Calabasas crash site.

Los Angeles Times reporter Richard Winton reported that sculptor Dan Medina pulled the 150-pound statue up a steep hill to reach the site. 

Per Winton, a larger, more life-sized sculpture of the two is in the making. 

SI Recommends

Bryant, 41, spent 20 season with the Lakers, won five NBA championships and was a two-time Olympic gold medalist. 

The Lakers' account tweeted a photo of Bryant sitting Courtside with Gianna with the caption, “Family is Forever.” Former NBA stars such as ESPN analyst Vince Carter opened up about sharing his birthday with Bryant's death on Wednesday.

“I'm thankful to see another year of life but it's really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day,” Carter wrote. “Rest well Kobe — the world is truly missing a great one.”

More Kobe Bryant Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: A.D. Won't Save L.A. & Harden Sours On Brooklyn

Can A.D. save the Lakers?Harden is looking past Brooklyn, trade deadline updates and more

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (black attire) along with his special counsel Paul Heyman (suit) celebrate the win over WWE World Heavyweight Champion Big E (colored attire) during their singles m...
Podcasts

Roman Reigns, Joe Buck, Jim Nantz | The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast

Episode 374 features three interviews with Roman Reigns, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) walks off the field with medical personnel during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
NFL

Shanahan Shares Latest on Williams’s Status for Sunday

Trent Williams injured his ankle midway through San Francisco's 13-10 win against Green Bay.

Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Reacts to Troy Aikman's Comment on Cowboys-49ers

Buck said he had absolutely no idea Aikman was going to say what he said on air.

nhl-power-rankings-panthers-jonathan-huberdeau
NHL

Power Rankings: Each Team’s NFL Doppelgänger

The Lightning as the Patriots? The Sabres as the Jets? In honor of an all-time great NFL playoff weekend, finding each NHL team’s football persona.

nfl-mailbag-davanta-adams-tag-trade
NFL

Mailbag: Could the Packers Tag Davante Adams?

Why Green Bay would have trouble with such a maneuver, and of course Aaron Rodgers is a complicating factor.

Kelly Stafford on the sideline with her twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, at Ford Field on Oct. 20, 2019. Syndication Unknown
NFL

Kelly Stafford Discusses Husband’s Relationship With Suh

The Rams quarterback and Buccaneers defensive tackle were rather heated during Sunday’s playoff game.

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Bills
NFL

Chiefs Fans Donate $178K to Buffalo Children's Hospital After Playoff Game

Despite defeating the Bills on Sunday, Chiefs fans found a way to make a positive difference in the Buffalo community.