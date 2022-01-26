Sculptor Honors Life of Kobe Bryant on Two-Year Anniversary of His Death

Two years ago today, Lakers star Kobe Bryant along with nine other people—including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna—died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

During the time of his death, Bryant was traveling to his youth sports academy for a basketball game. As fans and former players have shared messages and various murals have been created to remember the 18-time NBA All-Star, a sculpture of Bryant and Gianna was temporarily erected at the Calabasas crash site.

Los Angeles Times reporter Richard Winton reported that sculptor Dan Medina pulled the 150-pound statue up a steep hill to reach the site.

Per Winton, a larger, more life-sized sculpture of the two is in the making.

Bryant, 41, spent 20 season with the Lakers, won five NBA championships and was a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Lakers' account tweeted a photo of Bryant sitting Courtside with Gianna with the caption, “Family is Forever.” Former NBA stars such as ESPN analyst Vince Carter opened up about sharing his birthday with Bryant's death on Wednesday.

“I'm thankful to see another year of life but it's really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day,” Carter wrote. “Rest well Kobe — the world is truly missing a great one.”

