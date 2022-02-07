NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Monday that Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will be the injury replacements for this year's All-Star Game. Ball will replace Nets forward Kevin Durant, and Murray will replace Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Durant is currently recovering from a sprained MCL, and won't return to the court until sometime after the All-Star Break. He led all Eastern Conference players in voting and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will take his place in the starting lineup.. Green will miss the All-Star Game with a back injury.

This will be Ball's and Murray's first All-Star appearance. Ball was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has improved in his second year. He's averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Murray is in his fifth year out of Washington, and he has made a major leap this season. He's averaging career highs in points (19.6), assists (9.2), rebounds (8.4) and steals (2.1) per game.

Both guards will make their All-Star debut on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

