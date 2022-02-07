Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Dejounte Murray

LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray Named As Injury Replacements for All-Star Game

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Monday that Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will be the injury replacements for this year's All-Star Game. Ball will replace Nets forward Kevin Durant, and Murray will replace Warriors forward Draymond Green. 

Durant is currently recovering from a sprained MCL, and won't return to the court until sometime after the All-Star Break. He led all Eastern Conference players in voting and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will take his place in the starting lineup.. Green will miss the All-Star Game with a back injury.

This will be Ball's and Murray's first All-Star appearance. Ball was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has improved in his second year. He's averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Murray is in his fifth year out of Washington, and he has made a major leap this season. He's averaging career highs in points (19.6), assists (9.2), rebounds (8.4) and steals (2.1) per game. 

SI Recommends

Both guards will make their All-Star debut on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. The mood for Major League Baseball fans is a little glum these days as the players' union and owners continue to bicker over finances. The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 and unless an agreement between the two sides is reached soon, the spring training schedule is in trouble. The first games are slated for Feb. 26, 2022.
MLB

MLB Stops Steroid Testing Due to Lockout

The league won't test players for the first time in 20 years.

Kicker Sarah Fuller looks on from the sidelines during a Vanderbilt football game.
Soccer

Sarah Fuller Signs Soccer Deal With Minnesota Aurora FC

She is the first player to sign with the club.

Dick Vitale broadcasting a game.
College Basketball

ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale Calls UNC Coach K Chants ’Classless’

It was Krzyzewski's final game in Chapel Hill.

Shaedon Sharpe
College Basketball

Sharpe Will Not Play for Kentucky During 2021–22 Season

Sharpe, who enrolled early, will have to wait until next season to take the floor in Lexington.

Lovie Smith coaching for the Texans.
NFL

Report: Texans Expected to Hire Lovie Smith as Next Coach

He would replace David Culley, who was fired in January after one season.

Arch Manning holding a football just before throwing a pass.
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Reportedly Removes Clemson From Short List

He has four schools still left at the top of his list.

Alvin Kamara at the Pro Bowl.
NFL

Report: Kamara Allegedly Knocked Man Unconscious

Kamara was released on $5,000 bond after he was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen with a Vince Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium. The Rams and Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 202.
Podcasts

How Super Bowl LVI Could Be Lost | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Rams are the favorites for Super Bowl LVI, but how can the Bengals pull it off outside of Joe Burrow's magic?