Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
James Harden, Ben Simmons

Report: 76ers ‘Strongly Believe’ James Harden Won’t Re-Sign With Nets

Although the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade talks between the 76ers and Nets have reportedly gone nowhere, the Sixers “strongly believe” the star guard will not re-sign with the Brooklyn when he hits free agency, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that Nets general manager Sean Marks dismissed Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey’s interest in Harden during a January phone call. It reportedly marks the lone direct communication between the two this season. 

Before the Nets’ eighth consecutive loss on Sunday, coach Steve Nash said that the organization has no plans to trade Harden ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Nash said Sunday that Harden has “continually reiterated that he wants to be here. And we’ve continually said that we want him here. That’s our best chance to win. Nothing’s changed from the communication we’ve had.”

SI Recommends

When asked explicitly if the team was not trading Harden, Nash responded, ”Yes, that’s correct.

The remarks came after The Athletic reported Friday that Philadelphia was expected to pursue a deal for the guard and Brooklyn was open to discussing the matter. In a return package, the Nets would reportedly receive three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who is under contract with the Sixers through the 2024-25 season.

The Thursday trade deadline is fast approaching, and it’s still unclear what moves the two franchises will make. 

More NBA Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Scoreless Streak Extends to Five Games

It's been a rough start to 2022 for the soccer star, who hasn't looked this toothless in front of goal for a long time.

Larry Fitzgerald (11) alongside quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Comments on Kyler Murray’s Social Media Scrub

Murray deleted every trace of the Cardinals on social media for an unknown reason.

bradley beal
NBA

Bradley Beal to Undergo Wrist Surgery, Miss Rest of Season

The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists (career high) and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games this season.

Trevor Bauer with the Dodgers.
MLB

Bauer Won’t Face Criminal Charges for Sexual Assault

MLB’s investigation remains open.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea are at the FIFA Club World Cup
Soccer

Amid Struggles, Pulisic Has Another Shot at History

The U.S. star will be the first to tell you that he hasn't had the easiest season—again—but another landmark is within reach as Chelsea plays for the club world title.

Mike McDaniel coaching the 49ers.
NFL

New Dolphins HC McDaniel Confident in QB Tua Tagovailoa

“You have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out.”

don-martindale-ravens
NFL

Giants to Hire Wink Martindale as New Defensive Coordinator

Martindale will replace Patrick Graham, who left New York to join the Raiders.

NCAA logo
College Football

Movement to Make NCAA Athletes Employees Takes Major Step

The NCPA filed unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB against the NCAA office, the Pac-12 and USC and UCLA.