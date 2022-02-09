Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook Says He ‘Earned the Right’ to Close Games for Lakers

After spending the entire fourth quarter on the bench in Tuesday's loss to the defending-champion Bucks, Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was direct in sharing his feelings about not being in the team's closing rotation, saying that he believes he's “earned the right” to do so.

Los Angeles fell at home to Milwaukee, 131–116, and trailed by as much as 30 points to the defending champions. Westbrook had another dismal shooting performance, going just 3-for-11 from the floor while tallying 10 points, 10 rebounds and four turnovers in just over 26 minutes of action.

Tuesday marked yet another instance of Westbrook being out of the Lakers closing lineup and the former league MVP opened up after the loss, making clear that he thinks he should be in the final rotation.

“I don't got that answer for you brother,” Westbrook responded when asked if he had a sense for the benchmarks he needed to hit to get back into the closing lineup. “I wish I did. I shouldn't have to hit any benchmark to be honest. I put in a lot of work and I got a lot of respect in this game. I don't have to hit a benchmark, or I shouldn't have to. I earned the right to be in closing lineups... numbers would say [that], I don't have to. 

As the seconds wound down in the Lakers' fifth loss in their last seven games, Westbrook consoled teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the bench. 

“I told them I wished I could help them,” Westbrook explained postgame. ”Unfortunately I wasn't in the game to be able to help them and that's why I came here to be able to help out. Unfortunately I haven't been able to do that for them but that's not my call. I can be there as a leader and as a voice of whatever it is that's needed for the team. That's what I'll do until... my number, or whatever, is called during that time.”

The loss dropped the Lakers to 26–29 and reignited speculation about what the team's plan is ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. James made his frustrations known in a postgame press conference of his own, after saying earlier in the week that the organization would upgrade if an opportunity arises. 

The Lakers travel to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET.

The trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Pelinka Making Sure to Keep Anthony Davis, LeBron James Involved in Trade Talks

For more Los Angeles Lakers news, head to All Lakers.

