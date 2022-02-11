Skip to main content
LeBron James, Kevin Durant Select NBA All-Star Team Rosters

LeBron James, Kevin Durant Select NBA All-Star Team Rosters

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and Kevin Durant solidified their NBA All-Star teams on Thursday night during the live selection show on “NBA on TNT.”

Since James earned more all-star votes than Durant, he was awarded with the first pick, which he used to select Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant followed by choosing 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Each team is made up of 12 players, selected from 22 predetermined players who were voted on by fans, media members and current players. James will start for his team, while Durant won’t play due to injury.

The NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Team James (* represents starters):

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo*
  • Stephen Curry*
  • DeMar DeRozan*
  • Nikola Jokic*
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Luka Doncic
  • Darius Garland
  • James Harden
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Chris Paul
  • Fred VanVleet

Team Durant (* represents starters):

  • Joel Embiid*
  • Ja Morant*
  • Jayson Tatum*
  • Andrew Wiggins*
  • Trae Young*
  • LaMelo Ball
  • Devin Booker
  • Rudy Gobert
  • Draymond Green
  • Zach LaVine
  • Khris Middleton
  • Dejounte Murray
  • Karl-Anthony Towns

