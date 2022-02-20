Hours ahead of the opening tip for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell released a statement saying he would not be participating in the game due to an upper respiratory illness. The condition is unrelated to COVID-19.

“Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related),” Mitchell’s statement read. “The entire All-Star weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans and the sport I am blessed to play. I’m focused on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can’t wait to see the game later today.”

Mitchell was selected to the All-Star Game as a reserve for the third consecutive season. He currently ranks 10th in the league in scoring, averaging 25.7 points per game, and is shooting a career-best 45.6% from the field.

The Jazz entered All-Star weekend at 36–22, good for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Six of Utah’s first eight games following the break are on the road, including games against the Suns (No. 1 seed) and Mavericks (No. 5).

