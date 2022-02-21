Skip to main content
LeBron James Believes He’s the Greatest Basketball Player to Ever Live

Before Sunday’s All-Star Game, LeBron James sat down with TNT’s Kenny Smith, and he was asked what makes the greatest player in NBA history. During his explanation, James again reiterated that he believes he’s the best to ever play the game. 

James discussed his mindset after winning the 2016 Finals with the Cavaliers, in which Cleveland came back from down 3–1 against the heavily-favored Warriors. 

“At that moment, I was like ‘I'm the greatest basketball people have ever seen.’ In all facets,” James said. “I can play the one through five, I can guard one though five. ... [I] did something that's never been done in the history of the sport.”

James appeared in his 18th All-Star Game on Sunday. His team came out on top after he hit the game-winning shot. Before that, James ran into his idol and the player who many believe is the greatest of all-time: Michael Jordan. 

Jordan and James shared a moment on the court after the NBA celebrated the top 75 players in league history. It’s unclear what the two were discussing, though Jordan can be heard saying one thing to James before the NBA legends went their separate ways. 

“You're gonna do it, you're gonna do it,” Jordan said. “Good luck.”

