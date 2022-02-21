The 2022 NBA-Star Game was the most special in recent memory. The league celebrated its 75th anniversary and the best 75 players to ever grace an NBA floor. But one moment stood out from all others.

Ever since he was 18 years old, LeBron James has found himself—sometimes unfairly—compared to Michael Jordan. The two are constantly the focal point of a never-ending debate of who's the great basketball player to ever live. But on Sunday night, the two could be seen on the court embracing in a rare moment together.

In a refreshing scene from the sometimes contentious debate, Jordan and James didn't appear to have a serious conversation. There was no debate. Jordan, who was James's idol growing up, simply asked him “hanging in there?”

The two shared a hug and although their whole conversation couldn't be heard, Jordan can be heard leaving James with one message.

“You're gonna do it, you're gonna do it,” he said. “Good luck.”

We'll never see the two square off on a basketball court. That much is true. But in James's hometown of Cleveland, a wholesome moment between two of the greatest athletes the sport has ever seen will have to do.

