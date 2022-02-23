Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Want LeBron James Back
Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Want LeBron James Back
Player(s)
Jusuf Nurkic

Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic to Miss at Least Four Weeks Due to Plantar Fasciitis

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the team announced Wednesday

Nurkic, 27, has played through symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September. He will undergo a treatment and recovery program before being reevaluated in four weeks.

Nurkic has played well, even while battling the left foot injury in 2021-22. The Bosnian center has started 56 of Portland’s 59 games, averaging 15 points per contest along with career-highs in shooting percentage (53.5%) and rebounds per game (11.1).

Injuries have been an issue for Nurkic in recent years. He played in just eight regular season games during the 2019-20 campaign after suffering a compound fracture of his left tibia and fibula in March ’19. He played in just 37 games last season.

SI Recommends

Nurkic’s latest injury will force the Blazers to make another adjustment in what‘s already been a tumultuous season for the franchise. Portland has been without star point guard Damian Lillard since December due to an abdominal injury, and it has traded away a host of players, including CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Larry Nance Jr. 

The Blazers (25–34) hold the final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference with 23 games to go. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady to Star in Movie About Four Women Patriots Fans

The former quarterback has booked his first big project in retirement

By Madison Williams
Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Report: Denard Robinson Joins Jim Harbaugh’s Staff at Michigan

He will serve as the program’s assistant director of player personnel.

By Wilton Jackson
Kobe Bryant Shaquille O'Neal
Extra Mustard

Report: HBO Could Produce Show on Kobe, Shaq-Era Lakers

HBO’s next show about the Lakers could be based around Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Los Angeles’ three-peat.

By Daniel Chavkin
nhl-power-rankings-panic-meter-leafs
NHL

Power Rankings: It's Time to Check the Panic Meter

Evaluating each team on a scale of ‘calm, cool, collected’ to ‘what is happening?!?!’ Plus, some reshuffling in the top 10.

By Kate Yanchulis
Indian Wells, CA, USA; Andy Murray (GBR) hits a shot during his second round match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Tennis

Andy Murray Criticizes Gender Pay Gap at Dubai Championships

The British player said this is “a big step backwards” for tennis.

By Madison Williams
Colin Kaepernick with a mask on.
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Initiative Will Offer Free Secondary Autopsies

The objective is to eliminate concerns about reliability and objectivity of the first autopsy conducted.

By Associated Press
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for a press conference during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Calls For ‘More Women in the Stewards' Room’

The Mercedes driver said Formula One needs unbiased stewards, adding that there should be more diversity in the room that makes the decisions.

By Madeline Coleman
Goalkeeper Hope Solo during a USWNT match in 2016.
Soccer

Hope Solo Says USWNT Settlement Is ‘Not A Huge Win’

Solo has a separate lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, which she says “still stands.”

By Dan Lyons