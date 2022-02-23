76ers guard Danny Green did not hold back in his opinion Wednesday on whether or not Ben Simmons will play against Philadelphia as a member of the Nets on March 10.

Simmons has not played in a game this season thus far, citing mental health concerns. His first game with the Nets has yet to be determined. There has been speculation that Simmons will be ready to play before visiting his former team in March, but Green thinks that is unlikely.

“Now will we shake hands to start? Probably not,” Green said on his podcast “Inside the Green Room. “First, I'd be highly surprised if he even plays in that game. I don't know where his health is mentally, physically, I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I'd be highly surprised.”

Green went on to explain that he doesn’t have any hard feelings for his former teammate.

“I don't have any ill will toward the guy, I don't hate him I don't dislike him, it's just for me, it's whatever,” Green said. “I waste more energy going out of my way to dislike him, or spend energy trying to go out of my way to hate him or do things to him. If he comes up and shows love, I'll say what's up, that's the type of deal I'm on. I'm not the type of guy to not say what's up to people that say what's up to me.”

Simmons addressed the media last week as he was introduced as a Net. He said he hopes to be ready to play in the March 10 matchup.

Simmons was sent to Brooklyn in a blockbuster deal with the 76ers before the 2022 trade deadline. James Harden is now in Philadelphia after playing just 80 games with the Nets.

