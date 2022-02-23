Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Want LeBron James Back
Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Want LeBron James Back

Danny Green Doesn’t Think Ben Simmons Will Play in 76ers-Nets Game

76ers guard Danny Green did not hold back in his opinion Wednesday on whether or not Ben Simmons will play against Philadelphia as a member of the Nets on March 10.

Simmons has not played in a game this season thus far, citing mental health concerns. His first game with the Nets has yet to be determined. There has been speculation that Simmons will be ready to play before visiting his former team in March, but Green thinks that is unlikely.

“Now will we shake hands to start? Probably not,” Green said on his podcast “Inside the Green Room. “First, I'd be highly surprised if he even plays in that game. I don't know where his health is mentally, physically, I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I'd be highly surprised.”

Green went on to explain that he doesn’t have any hard feelings for his former teammate.

“I don't have any ill will toward the guy, I don't hate him I don't dislike him, it's just for me, it's whatever,” Green said. “I waste more energy going out of my way to dislike him, or spend energy trying to go out of my way to hate him or do things to him. If he comes up and shows love, I'll say what's up, that's the type of deal I'm on. I'm not the type of guy to not say what's up to people that say what's up to me.”

SI Recommends

Simmons addressed the media last week as he was introduced as a Net. He said he hopes to be ready to play in the March 10 matchup.

Simmons was sent to Brooklyn in a blockbuster deal with the 76ers before the 2022 trade deadline. James Harden is now in Philadelphia after playing just 80 games with the Nets

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, check out All 76ers.

YOU MAY LIKE

yaremchuk
Soccer

Benfica's Yaremchuk Reveals Ukrainian Coat of Arms After Goal

Ukrainian international Roman Yaremchuk scored the equalizer against Ajax in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

By Andrew Gastelum
New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Play
NBA

Kemba Walker to Remain Sidelined for Rest of Season

Walker’s contract expires this summer, and this gives the team and his agent the ability to work on trade scenarios during the offseason.

By Madeline Coleman
Anthony Elanga scores for Man United at Atletico Madrid
Soccer

Deserve Has Nothing to Do With it for Manchester United

Once again in the Champions League, the result didn't match the overall display, but Man United will happily take a draw at Atlético Madrid in its quest to advance.

By Jonathan Wilson
salah
Soccer

Liverpool Slices Man City's Premier League Lead to Three Points

With three goals on either side of halftime, Liverpool ran away with a 6-0 win against Leeds United on Wednesday.

By Andrew Gastelum
Marcus Stroman pitching for the Mets.
MLB

Marcus Stroman Takes Shot at Mets GM in Since-Deleted Tweet

The pitcher signed a three-year deal worth $71 million with the Cubs.

By Joseph Salvador
NBA referee Ken Mauer during a 2021 game.
NBA

Referee Says NBA Forced Him Out Due to Vaccine Mandate

The National Basketball Referees Association reached a collective bargaining agreement with the NBA that included a full COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

By Dan Lyons
spring-training-1982
MLB

The Images Missed Without Spring Training

Walter Iooss Jr. always enjoyed the settings and vibe of spring training.

By Mark Bechtel
Member Exclusive
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Racing

Lando Norris Leads F1 Day One Testing, Beats Out Ferrari

Press banter, new cars and familiar faces frolicked around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as McLaren rose to the top with the fastest lap.

By Madeline Coleman