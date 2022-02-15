Ben Simmons Hopes to Face Sixers in Philly Next Month

Last week, Ben Simmons wasn’t sure if he was going to play at all this season. As the former first-overall pick was a disgruntled member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he made it clear that he didn’t intend to suit up for the Sixers this year.

More than halfway through the season, Simmons stuck to his word. Although he returned to the team before the start of the regular season, the three-time All-Star only participated in team practices and shootaround sessions. In addition, he didn’t travel with the team or appear on the bench when the Sixers were playing at home.

Signs were beginning to point towards the Sixers keeping Simmons for the rest of the year as Philly’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey couldn’t find a trade worth making. However, the Brooklyn Nets suddenly made James Harden available for a trade, which changed everything.

On the day of the NBA trade deadline, the Sixers and the Nets struck a deal. James Harden and Paul Millsap were Philly-bound as Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and several picks were going to Brooklyn.

Now that Simmons is out of Philadelphia and is officially a member of the Nets, the veteran All-Star is back on track to play for the first time this year. On Monday night, Simmons was spotted at Brooklyn’s shootaround getting some work in. Later that night, Simmons was on the Nets’ bench with his new teammates watching the Brooklyn versus Sacramento matchup.

Then on Tuesday morning, Ben Simmons addressed the media for the first time this year. When asked if he would be ready for the Nets-Sixers matchup in South Philadelphia in early March, the veteran guard said he hoped that was the case.

There was a lot of speculation that part of Simmons’ desire to leave Philadelphia was due to fear of backlash from the fans. Considering how everything transpired over the last seven or so months, the Wells Fargo Center environment will certainly be hostile for Simmons if he’s back in the Sixers’ home next month.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.