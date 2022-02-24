Skip to main content
Two Ukrainian NBA Players Release Joint Statement on Thursday's Attacks

Svi Mykhailiuk and Alex Len, two NBA players from Ukraine, released a joint statement on Thursday about the recent invasion on their country within the last 24 hours. 

Mykhailiuk plays for the Raptors while Len currently plays for the Kings. The two tweeted a statement praying for the Ukrainian people as well as their family members and friends.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war,” the statement reads. “Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is unity! We are with you!”

Currently, Ukraine is under a martial law after Russia invaded the country Thursday.

Other Ukrainian athletes from across different sports have spoke out about the country's recent invasion, including retired Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko as well as Brazilian soccer players—Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv—who play on Ukrainian soccer clubs.

The WNBA also released a statement to Sports Illustrated about several WNBA players who were competing in Ukraine during the league's offseason, and are no longer in the country.

