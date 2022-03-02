Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Expected to Be Back for Nets Thursday

Kevin Durant will likely make his return to the court for the Nets on Thursday, according Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Durant was in the MVP mix before going down on Jan. 15 during the team’s win over the Pelicans. He suffered a sprained MCL, which cost him 21 games. The team went 5–16 in his absence, and made a major shakeup, dealing James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and others in return.

The news comes at the perfect time for Brooklyn, which has fallen to 32–31 and sits at eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The team is 4.5 games behind Boston for the sixth seed, which would get them out of the play-in round of the NBA playoffs.

SI Recommends

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this year.

With star point guard Kyrie Irving still ineligible to play in home games and Simmons still waiting to make his season debut—and now nursing a back issue—Durant’s return is crucial for the Nets to attempt to round into form as they near the postseason.

The Nets host the Heat—currently in first place in the Eastern Conference—at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

More NBA Coverage:

Kevin Durant

YOU MAY LIKE

steve-smith-sr-catch
NFL

The First Time Steve Smith Sr. Was in SI

The former All-Pro wideout still keeps a copy of his SI cover, too.

By SI Staff
Member Exclusive
Terrelle Pryor
College Football

Ohio Lawmaker Wants OSU’s ‘Tattoogate’ Wins Reinstated

A representative is trying to get the NCAA to return Ohio State’s vacated wins from the 2010 season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the field during pregame prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum Blasts Rodgers for Being ‘Selfish’

The reigning MVP has yet to inform the Packers whether or not he will return to Green Bay in 2022.

By Zach Koons
Oct 2, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ross Stripling (48) delivers a pitch against Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
Play
MLB

Ross Stripling: MLB Owners Tried to ‘Sneak Things Through’

The Blue Jays pitcher was critical of the owners’ negotiation ploys, accusing them of trying to "sneak s--- past us" as meetings went late into the night.

By Nick Selbe
Katie Meyer playing for Stanford.
Soccer

Stanford Women's GK Katie Meyer, 22, Dies

Meyer played a crucial role in the team’s 2019 championship run.

By Joseph Salvador
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, applauds beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the end of the 2018 World Cup final.
Soccer

EA Sports Removes Russian Teams From FIFA22

The video game franchise also voices support for Ukraine.

By Joseph Salvador
Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers GM Says Cam Newton Decision is Imminent

Newton returned to the team last year at midseason, starting five games.

By Dan Lyons
Oleksandr Usyk (white trunks) during his match against Chazz Witherspoon (not pictured) during a heavyweight boxing match at Wintrust Arena.
Play
Boxing

Former Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Returns to Ukraine to Join Defense Battalion

The former world champion spoke to CNN about his decision.

By Wilton Jackson