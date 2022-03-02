Kevin Durant will likely make his return to the court for the Nets on Thursday, according Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Durant was in the MVP mix before going down on Jan. 15 during the team’s win over the Pelicans. He suffered a sprained MCL, which cost him 21 games. The team went 5–16 in his absence, and made a major shakeup, dealing James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and others in return.

The news comes at the perfect time for Brooklyn, which has fallen to 32–31 and sits at eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The team is 4.5 games behind Boston for the sixth seed, which would get them out of the play-in round of the NBA playoffs.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this year.

With star point guard Kyrie Irving still ineligible to play in home games and Simmons still waiting to make his season debut—and now nursing a back issue—Durant’s return is crucial for the Nets to attempt to round into form as they near the postseason.

The Nets host the Heat—currently in first place in the Eastern Conference—at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

