Report: Nik Stauskas to Sign Two-Year Deal With Celtics After G-League Outburst

Nik Stauskas is reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with the Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This week, Stauskas posted massive performances in the G-League, totaling 100 points in two games with the G-League Grand Rapids Gold. He scored 57 points and 43 in consecutive games.  

Stauskas will now get a chance to play for a Celtics team that is seeking to keep rising in the Eastern Conference standings in the final stretch of the regular season.

Stauskas was on a 10-day contract with the Heat in December. After his contract ended, he returned to Grand Rapids this year. He previously played with the G-League team in 2020 after he was waived by the Nuggets in October 2020.

The former No. 8 pick in the 2014 draft has played in 337 NBA games between 2014 and 2019, averaging 6.8 points per game while shooting 35.4% from three-point range. Those games include stints with the 76ers, Nets, Trail Blazers, Cavaliers and Heat.

In 2021, Stauskas he played for the Raptors905 in the G-League Bubble, averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game and shooting 36.8% from three-point range.

