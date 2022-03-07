Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kevin Durant On Joining 25,000 Point Club: ‘I Should Be at 30’

Kevin Durant became the 23rd player in NBA history to join the 25,000-point club in Brooklyn’s 126–120 loss in Boston against the Celtics on Sunday.

After the game, Durant was asked about joining the elite scoring club.

“It’s pretty cool. I should be at 30 [thousand] right now, to be honest. But it’s cool, it’s cool to reach that milestone and be amongst the greats and I just got to keep pushing and keep going and see where I end up,” Durant said.

Durant, of course, is referencing his recent injury history, which most notably includes the torn right Achilles that he suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals—his final game with the Warriors. 

SI Recommends

Durant left the Warriors later that summer in free agency, and teamed up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn with the Nets. KD missed the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign due to the injury, but has come back with a vengeance.

Last season, in his first full year removed from the Achilles injury, Durant averaged 26.9 points per game on 53.7% shooting from the floor. This year, Durant has upped his scoring average to 29.3 points per game on 51.9% shooting. 

If Durant finishes the season at his current scoring pace, it would be the third-highest scoring mark of his career, and his best scoring output for a season since averaging 32.0 points per game in 2013-14 with the Thunder.

The Nets are now 32–33 on the season after Sunday’s loss, and hold the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the Nets would be a participant in the play-in tournament for the conference’s final two playoff spots.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brandon Ingram being defended by Monte Morris.
NBA

Watch: Brandon Ingram Hits Half Court Circus Shot to End First Half

This will probably be the wildest make of his career.

By Joseph Salvador
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
NFL

Report: Broncos ‘All-in’ on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 38, is reportedly torn over where he plans to play next season.

By Jelani Scott
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Draymond Green during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA

Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green Nearing Return From Injury

The four-time All-Star has not played since Jan. 5.

By Jelani Scott
Kyrie Irving playing against the Celtics.
NBA

Irving Calls Booing Celtics Fans the ‘Scorned Girlfriend’

The seven-time All Star took a not-so subtle shot at Celtics fans after the Nets’ loss on Sunday.

By Joseph Salvador
United States center Brittney Griner looks on before a game against Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
WNBA

New Footage Shows Griner’s Luggage Being Searched at Moscow Airport

The WNBA star has reportedly been detained in Russia since February.

By Zach Koons
Kentucky coach John Calipari laughs during a game.
Extra Mustard

Coach Cal Loses Lucky Rolex in SEC Title Celebration

The Kentucky men’s coach tweeted about losing his white gold watch during Sunday’s celebration of the Kentucky women’s SEC championship.

By Mike McDaniel
rob manfred (4)
Play
MLB

The Path to a New CBA: Trade Economics for Rule Changes

MLB wants to restrict shifts and implement a pitch clock. The players want to further raise the CBT. Let’s make a deal.

By Tom Verducci
Jan 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
NBA

Report: Lakers Want Frank Vogel to Demote Russell Westbrook

Team officials have reportedly pushed Vogel to move Westbrook to a bench role.

By Jelani Scott