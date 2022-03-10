Knicks forward Cam Reddish is dealing with a right shoulder separation and will not return this season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Reddish exited Monday’s game against the Kings after taking a hard fall in the fourth quarter and returned early from New York’s seven-game road trip for further testing. His reported recovery timeline is expected to be in the “six-week range,” per Woj.

The Knicks acquired the 22-year-old wing, along with Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, in exchange for Kevin Knox and a protected future first-round pick in January. Reddish appeared in 15 games since joining N.Y., averaging an inefficient 6.1 PPG in 14.3 MPG.

Injuries have already become an issue for Reddish in just his third NBA season, as the 2019 10th overall pick has missed large chunks of time due to groin, Achilles and ankle ailments. He is eligible for an extension this offseason with his four-year, $19.3 million rookie contract set to expire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season.

Though Tom Thibodeau did not feature the former Duke star prominently, Reddish could find his way into a future role with the 12th place Knicks (28–38), who could be in for an interesting offseason after failing to capitalize on last year’s playoff appearance.

More NBA Coverage: