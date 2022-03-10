Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Carson Wentz, Shaq and Jeff Hardy on Today's SI Feed
Carson Wentz, Shaq and Jeff Hardy on Today's SI Feed
Player(s)
Cam Reddish

Report: Knicks’ Cam Reddish Out For Season With Right Shoulder Injury

Knicks forward Cam Reddish is dealing with a right shoulder separation and will not return this season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. 

Reddish exited Monday’s game against the Kings after taking a hard fall in the fourth quarter and returned early from New York’s seven-game road trip for further testing. His reported recovery timeline is expected to be in the “six-week range,” per Woj.

The Knicks acquired the 22-year-old wing, along with Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, in exchange for Kevin Knox and a protected future first-round pick in January. Reddish appeared in 15 games since joining N.Y., averaging an inefficient 6.1 PPG in 14.3 MPG.

Injuries have already become an issue for Reddish in just his third NBA season, as the 2019 10th overall pick has missed large chunks of time due to groin, Achilles and ankle ailments. He is eligible for an extension this offseason with his four-year, $19.3 million rookie contract set to expire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season.

SI Recommends

Though Tom Thibodeau did not feature the former Duke star prominently, Reddish could find his way into a future role with the 12th place Knicks (28–38), who could be in for an interesting offseason after failing to capitalize on last year’s playoff appearance.

More NBA Coverage:

Cam Reddish

YOU MAY LIKE

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean
Play
College Basketball

Report: Georgia to Part Ways With Coach Tom Crean

The Bulldogs went 6–26 this season, setting the record for the most losses by an SEC team in conference history.

By Madison Williams
Miami Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (11) drives to the basket for the game winning layup against Boston College Eagles forward Quinten Post (12).
Play
College Basketball

Miami Beats Boston College with Buzzer Beater in OT

Jordan Miller of the Hurricanes made a basket with under a second of the game to lead his team to victory.

By Madison Williams
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game.
College Football

Ohio State’s Harry Miller Retires, Opens Up About Mental Health

The redshirt junior was limited to two games in 2021 because of injury.

By Jelani Scott
mlb play ball
MLB

The MLB Rule Changes Agreed Upon in the New CBA

The league’s owners and players finally reached an agreement to begin the 2022 season, with several key changes on the way.

By Nick Selbe
Bears defensive end Khalil Mack.
Play
NFL

Report: Bears, Chargers Finalizing Khalil Mack Trade

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is on the move.

By Dan Lyons
Indiana celebrates vs Michigan
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: All Eyes on the Bubble

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Report: Colin Kaepernick is in the ‘Best Shape of His Life’

He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016.

By Joseph Salvador
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells to his team in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
College Basketball

Watch: Bob Huggins Ejected in First Half Against Kansas

The Mountaineers head coach received a double-technical after arguing a foul call with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

By Mike McDaniel