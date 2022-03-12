Isaiah Thomas has signed a second 10-day contract with the Hornets this weekend after a productive start in Charlotte, the team announced on Saturday.

Thomas signed his first 10-day deal with the Hornets on March 2 and has since gone on to make his presence felt in the team’s backcourt. In three games with Charlotte, he’s averaged 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

On Friday night, the day before his first 10-day contract was set to expire, Thomas scored 14 points in a 142–120 win over the Pelicans.

“I’m comfortable here,” Thomas said after Friday’s game, per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer. “These guys welcomed me with open arms. The coaching staff welcomed me with open arms and they are allowing me to be myself. They are allowing me to lead, they are allowing me to be vocal and help the young guys out. And that’s what I’m here to do, is put an imprint on those younger guys, because like I’ve said earlier, I’ve seen everything.

“I’ve seen everything in this league and my wisdom and my experience can help them with these young guys, because they are already talented. But you’ve got to be more than talented to be successful in this league. So my job is to help Melo, my job is to help T-Ro [Terry Rozier] and everybody down the line while I’m here, is to just be a positive impact on the organization any way I can.”

Thomas signed a 10-day contract with both the Lakers and the Mavericks earlier this season. In five total games played for the Western Conference teams, he made one start and averaged 8.6 points in 22.8 minutes per night.

A two-time former All-Star, the 33-year-old Thomas has averaged 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the course of his career. The Hornets are the 10th different teams he’s played for since coming into the league in 2011.

