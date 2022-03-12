Report: A ‘Hard No’ for LeBron to Spurn Lakers for Clippers in Future

With the Lakers struggling, could LeBron James jump ship to the Clippers so he can change teams but remain in Los Angeles?

That is unlikely.

On The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe denied any possible connections between LeBron James and the Clippers.

“I actually have floated this to some people who might know, would LeBron ever go to the Clippers?” Lowe said, via Heavy’s Jonathan Adams. “And the answer was, ‘hard no, hard no.'”

James currently has one year remaining on his deal with the Lakers, worth over $44 million.

The Lakers’ disappointing season has allowed for much speculation regarding James’s future with the team. While there were rumors that James wasn’t happy with the team’s approach for the trade deadline, James says he wants to remain with the team.

“I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play,” James said earlier this year.

Rich Paul, James’ agent, also publicly denied those claims, saying he spoke with the team directly and he wouldn’t use the media to express any issues with the franchise.

“We have a great partnership with the Lakers,” Paul said.

While James has said he wants to remain with the Lakers, he also said he wants to finish his career by playing with his son, Bronny, no matter where that is. However, that is still a few years away.

