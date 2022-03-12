Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Report: A ‘Hard No’ for LeBron to Spurn Lakers for Clippers in Future

With the Lakers struggling, could LeBron James jump ship to the Clippers so he can change teams but remain in Los Angeles?

That is unlikely.

On The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe denied any possible connections between LeBron James and the Clippers.

“I actually have floated this to some people who might know, would LeBron ever go to the Clippers?” Lowe said, via Heavy’s Jonathan Adams. “And the answer was, ‘hard no, hard no.'”

James currently has one year remaining on his deal with the Lakers, worth over $44 million.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Lakers’ disappointing season has allowed for much speculation regarding James’s future with the team. While there were rumors that James wasn’t happy with the team’s approach for the trade deadline, James says he wants to remain with the team.

“I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play,” James said earlier this year.

Rich Paul, James’ agent, also publicly denied those claims, saying he spoke with the team directly and he wouldn’t use the media to express any issues with the franchise.

“We have a great partnership with the Lakers,” Paul said.

While James has said he wants to remain with the Lakers, he also said he wants to finish his career by playing with his son, Bronny, no matter where that is. However, that is still a few years away.

More Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Virginia Tech guard Storm Murphy
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Everything on the Line on Championship Saturday

Virginia Tech and Texas A&M are among the teams looking to stunningly earn a men’s NCAA tourney bid.

By Kevin Sweeney
HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, portrait during the Formula 1 Aramco pre-season testing prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship
Racing

Hamilton Doubts He’ll Be in Running for Wins at Start of F1 Season

Mercedes has won the last three season openers, but there is real concern that they will not be in contention at Bahrain this campaign.

By Madeline Coleman
Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during his record-breaking game for Manchester United vs. Tottenham.
Soccer

Watch: Ronaldo Breaks FIFA Record, Scores Hat Trick

Tom Brady was in the stands to see another all-time great put together a historic day.

By Dan Lyons
LSU helmet 2015
College Football

LSU Notice of Allegations Features Violations by OBJ, Ed Orgeron

The football program self-imposed penalties in 2020 in hopes the NCAA would not levy more.

By Madeline Coleman
Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is greeted by teammate Brandon Nimmo (9) after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning during a spring training game in 2021 at Clover Park.
Play
MLB

Even With ‘Steve Cohen Tax,’ Mets Leaders Are Grateful to Be Back

After drawn-out labor negotiations, Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo welcome the start of spring training.

By Stephanie Apstein
Will Wade on the sideline coaching LSU.
College Basketball

LSU Fires Will Wade, Releases Notice of Allegations

The now-former coach was cited for a variety of Level I NCAA violations.

By Daniel Chavkin
Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) bats in the fourth inning at Target Field.
MLB

Mitch Garver Trade Grades: A Win-Win for Twins and Rangers

Minnesota sent its starting catcher to Texas for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a prospect.

By Matt Martell
Ezekiel Elliott Amari Cooper
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Impact: Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Browns

Fantasy Football players should lower their expectations for Amari Cooper now that he's been traded to the Browns.

By Michael Fabiano