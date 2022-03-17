Allen Iverson Names His Top Five NBA Players of All-Time

When AI speaks, it’s always meaningful.

On the “Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast,” former Sixers guard Allen Iverson was asked to name his top five players in NBA history. He answered with little hesitation.

“[Michael Jordan], then Kobe [Bryant], then LeBron [James],” Iverson said. He then noted himself, though if you had to remove Iverson, the legendary point guard said he’d choose Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal.

Iverson’s opinion holds weight among NBA players. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was thrilled when Iverson gave him praise in February, while Kevin Durant said “it means the world” to pass him on the all-time scorers list back in November.

Additionally, Iverson has often talked positively about the best players in the game. Just this month, he wished Shaq a happy birthday with a heartfelt post on Twitter.

“Over the years our friendship has grown beyond the dance floor to a level of mutual respect that can NEVER be measured,” he tweeted.

Iverson also wrote a letter on The Players’ Tribune to Kobe Bryant seven months after Bryant passed away. When Iverson names his best players of all time, you know he means what he says.

