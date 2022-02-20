Jayson Tatum Appreciates Praise From Sixers Legend Allen Iverson

Skip to main content
Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted About Allen Iverson Ahead of All-Star Game

After the Philadelphia 76ers closed out their Thursday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Thursday night, they officially entered the 2022 NBA All-Star break with the rest of the league.

This weekend, all of the league's top players and rising stars went to Cleveland, Ohio, to participate in the All-Star festivities. In addition to current players participating in the weekend's events, former players and legends are around the city of Cleveland as well.

Former Sixers superstar and NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was among former players that made the trip out to Cleveland this year. As the basketball legend participated in a Verzuz competition against Tracy McGrady on Friday night, Iverson stuck around for the other All-Star festivities.

While out in Cleveland, Iverson ran into current Boston Celtics All-Star, Jayson Tatum. On Sunday morning, Tatum expressed how special his most recent run-in with Iverson was this weekend on Twitter.

Tatum Receives Praise From Iverson

Tatum, a 23-year-old star for the Celtics, grew up watching the former NBA MVP Allen Iverson. As Iverson was an idol of Tatum's like many players currently in the league, the praise from the 11-time All-Star always means a lot for the Celtics veteran.

This weekend wasn't the first time Tatum received praise from Iverson. Last year, when Iverson joined the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, he agreed with Jackson's sentiment that Tatum resembles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the court. "You could tell he was working with Kobe," Iverson said.

"Man, this feeling is priceless!" Tatum tweeted when he saw the clip. "A.I. always show love." Although Iverson initially praised Tatum last January, the Celtics star won't take Iverson's praise for granted.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

