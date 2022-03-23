Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

NBA Hands Out Fifth Julius Randle-Related Fine This Season

It has been an up-and-down year and one filled with multiple fines for Julius Randle. The NBA most recently fined the Knicks forward $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a referee in the franchise’s 108-93 loss to the Jazz on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Tuesday marked the fifth fine this season that is Randle-related. Before Tuesday's fine, Randle was fined $50,000 on March 6 for starting an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Suns forward Cam Johnson and making contact with a game official in his attempt to get at Johnson. He was also fined for not complying with the NBA's investigation into the incident. 

Randle's other fines include not speaking with the media (which was given to the Knicks) and using profane language during a press conference in January as well as kicking a ball in the stands.

In total, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz, Randle has received $155,000 worth of fines from the league this season. Even more, Katz added that Randle gets fined for every technical fouls he receives.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Randle has an additional $29,000 in technical foul fines, resulting in the 11 technical fouls that he has received this season. 

Randle did not play due to a sore right quad tendon in the Knicks' 117-111 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. With 10 games remaining, New York (30-42) currently sits 12th in the Eastern Conference and six games behind the Hawks for the 10th and final spot for this year’s play-in tournament. 

The 2021 NBA All-Star has a seen a slight decline in his production this season, averaging fewer points, fewer rebounds and fewer assists in comparison to the last campaign. He is currently averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

YOU MAY LIKE

Villanova men's basketball player Collin Gillespie calls out play during game
Play
NCAA Men's Tournament

Bank on Gonzaga and Villanova in the Sweet 16

Thursday's Sweet 16 Best Bets and Odds: Bank on Villanova and Gonzaga

By Frankie Taddeo
Ashleigh Barty (AUS) seen at the net after beating Karolina Pliskova (CZE) in the women s final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Tennis

Tennis Players React to Ash Barty Retirement

Various former World No. 1 players praised the Australian for her accomplishments in her career.

By Madison Williams
Chael Sonnen is introduced before his fight in 2019
MMA

Ex-UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen Charged With 11 Counts of Battery

The retired fighter received the charges based off an incident that occurred on Dec. 18.

By Madison Williams
Lane Kiffin | Lincoln Riley
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Tweets That Lincoln Riley Is Transfer Portal King

Who is the real transfer portal king in college football? The Ole Miss star or newly tabbed USC coach?

By Wilton Jackson
Ash Barty of Australia
Tennis

Ash Barty Announces Retirement From Tennis

The 25-year-old said winning the Australian Open in January was her “perfect way” of ending her career.

By Madison Williams
bernie sanders
MLB

New Bill Aims to Remove MLB’s Antitrust Exemption

“I think the time is now when these billionaires should start paying attention to the needs of the fans and the people of this country.”

By Wilton Jackson
Rafael Nadal of Spain
Tennis

Rafael Nadal to Miss Four to Six Weeks

The 21-time grand slam winner started out this season undefeated with 20-straight match wins.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57)
MLB

Report: Shane Bieber, Guardians Reach Agreement

The two-time All-Star pitcher agreed to a one-year salary deal with Cleveland.

By Madison Williams