Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith on Today's SI Feed
Stephen Curry to Miss Rest of Regular Season, Will Be Re-Evaluated on April 11

Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss the team’s final five regular season games, before being re-evaluated ahead of the playoffs. Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot during a March game against the Celtics. The team confirmed an initial report by Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News.

Curry “will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, and his eventual return to practice will be based on his continued progress,” the team said in a statement. “Our next update on his status will be provided on April 11.”

That update comes one day after Golden State’s regular season comes to a close. The team has games against the Jazz, Kings, Lakers, Spurs and on April 10, the Pelicans to wrap up the regular season.

At 48–29, the Warriors sit in fourth in the Western Conference, behind the Mavericks on a tie-breaker. The team is two games ahead of the Jazz and Nuggets entering this final stretch.

In 64 games, Curry is averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 assists per game, and is shooting .437/.380/.923 on the year.

Golden State is just 1–6 in its last seven games without Curry active.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

