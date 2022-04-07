Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Look for Solutions on Star Players Sitting Out Games

During a Wednesday press conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he and the league plan to look into “a trend of star players not participating in a full complement of games.”

Silver brought up this issue when asked about the Ben Simmons and the 76ers’ ongoing arbitration. He said he would rather focus on the trend above of various star players missing big chunks of games.

“I’m not standing here saying I have a great solution,” Silver said, via ESPN. “Part of the issue is injuries. One of the things we have focused on at the league office and we’re spending—we had begun to spend a lot of time on pre-pandemic—are there things we can do in terms of sharing information, resources around the league to improve best practices, rehabilitation?”

The commissioner mentioned that the play-in tournament was an addition made in 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to interest the players. He said he’s been happy with the tournament, and he is interested in introducing more in-season tournaments.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The other way we can get at it, in terms of player participation, is creating other incentives,” Silver said. “The Play-In Tournament, I thought, was a beginning of creating renewed incentives for teams to remain competitive and be fighting for playoff position. It may be through in-season tournaments and changes in format where we can get at it.”

Silver also said if the number of games per season at 82 is too many, the league can consider decreasing the amount of regular season games.

“I also have said in the past, if we have too many games, that’s something we should look at as well,” Silver said. “It’s something, as we sit down and we’re looking at new media deals and looking at a new collective bargaining agreement, we will be studying. There wasn’t any banging of the table or anything like that. From my discussions with players, they recognize it’s an issue, too. The style of the game has changed in terms of the impact on their bodies. I think we’ve got to constantly assess and look at a marketplace going forward and say, what’s the best way to present our product and over how long a season?”

Based on what was said during Silver’s press conference, it sounds like the NBA could be making major changes in the future once they’re discussed.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Lavin calls a college basketball game on TV.
College Basketball

Report: San Diego Close to Hiring Former UCLA Coach Steve Lavin

The Toreros are targeting a coaching veteran to fill their head coach vacancy.

By Daniel Chavkin
LeBron James defends Stephen Curry in a game.
Extra Mustard

Curry on Idea of Playing Alongside LeBron: ‘I’m Good Right Now’

The star guard had an interesting answer when he found out about the LeBron’s opinion.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jon Rahm walks no. 7 with his wife, Kelley, and daughter, Kepa, 1, during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters
Play
Extra Mustard

Jon Rahm’s Son Takes Over Adorable Interview at Augusta

The one-year-old was intrigued by the microphone while his father was being interviewed.

By Madison Williams
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Pre-Draft 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Weeks out from the NFL Draft, here is a freshly updated set of fantasy football PPR rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Deebo Samuel takes a big hit vs. the Rams.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, here is a list of the top 200 dynasty rankings, including rookies.

By Michael Fabiano
nash-carter-wwe
Wrestling

WWE Releases Nash Carter After Wife’s Abuse Allegations

The 27-year-old was released a day after his wife made public claims of domestic abuse.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
A general view of the 2018 Opening Day logo on the field prior to the Washington Nationals
MLB

Mets vs. Nationals Delayed on Opening Day Due to Inclement Weather

The start time was pushed back three hours because of rain in the forecast.

By Madison Williams
Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tommy Fleetwood talks with his son, Frankie, 4, on the no. 5 green during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tommy Fleetwood’s Son Stole the Show at Masters Par 3 Contest

As some of golf’s biggest names ready for the first major of the year, all eyes were elsewhere on Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman