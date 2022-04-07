Despite speculation that he may make a move to the front office, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is committed to being the team’s head coach next season.

“Let me be absolutely clear. I’m here to coach this team and coach this team for the long-haul. I’m not afraid of any aspect of a rebuild one bit. Not one single bit,” Carlisle said, via Pacers president of basketball communications Michael Preston.

According to Marc Stein, many in the NBA have expected Carlisle to step away from coaching in favor of a front office role in Indiana at the end of the year.

This season has been a tumultuous one in Indiana. The Pacers currently sit at 25-55 on the year, third-worst in the Eastern Conference and fifth-worst in the NBA. Indiana is in the middle of a nine-game losing streak, its third losing streak of at least six games this season. Additionally, they haven't won any more than three games in a row at any point this year.

Last year, Indiana made the play-in game at 34-38, but fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren after one season.

Carlisle joined Indiana in the offseason after 13 years with the Mavericks. This is Carlisle’s second stint with the Pacers, the first coming for four seasons between 2003 and ’07. The 62-year-old has coached over 1,600 games with Detroit, Indiana and Dallas, with a .536 career winning percentage.

