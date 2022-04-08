The reigning NBA MVP is continuing to make himself a case to win the award for the second consecutive year this season.

On Thursday night, Nikola Jokić became the first player in NBA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season.

After scoring 35 points against the Grizzlies, Jokić officially surpassed 2,000 points in a season for the first time in his career. He sits at 2,004 points this year with just one regular-season game remaining. Jokić also had 16 rebounds on Thursday night to bring his total this season to 1,019. He had six assists to add up to 584 this season.

So, what did the Nuggets center have to say about his new NBA record?

“It’s cool,” Jokić said. “I like it.”

Not only did Jokić individually succeed on Thursday night, but his performance also helped the Nuggets clinch a top-six seed for the NBA playoffs, officially avoiding the play-in tournament. Their win officially puts the Timberwolves in a play-in spot.

Jokić currently has the best odds on SI Sportsbook to win his second consecutive NBA regular season MVP at -333.

