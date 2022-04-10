The NBA regular season is officially over Sunday night with the playoffs just a few days away and the final seedings are almost set. All that’s left is the play-in tournament.

The Nets’ win over the Pacers solidified the play-in matchups as well as the schedule. For those unfamiliar with how the play-in tournament is formatted, the No. 7 seed in each conference will host one game against the No. 8 seed, with the winner in each conference earning the No. 7 seed.

In another game, the No. 9 team will host the No. 10 team in each conference. The loser of that game will be eliminated from postseason contention, and the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game will play the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game.

The winner of that last game in each conference will earn the No. 8 seed. Here is the schedule for the 2022 play-in tournament starting Tuesday with the playoffs scheduled to start Saturday.

Tuesday, April 12

Game 1: No. 7 Nets vs. No. 8 Cavaliers

Channel: TNT

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 7 Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Clippers

Channel : TNT

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 13

Game 3: No. 9 Hawks vs. No. 10 Hornets

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 9 Pelicans vs. No. 10 Spurs

Channel: ESPN

Time: 9:30 ESPN

Friday

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 1

Channel: ESPN

Time: TBD

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 2

Channel: TNT

Time: TBD

