There is optimism that Nets guard Ben Simmons could make his team debut during the first round of the NBA playoffs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Simmons has not played this season after requesting a trade from the 76ers. He was acquired by the Nets at the trade deadline as part of a package for James Harden, but has yet to play for Brooklyn after suffering a herniated disc in his back that required an epidural shot in late March.

He has resumed basketball activities since receiving the shot in his back, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to contribute to Brooklyn’s impending playoff push.

The Nets will participate in the play-in tournament this week, and should they advance into the first round of the playoffs, Simmons could provide a boost to their chances of advancing.

Brooklyn will face Cleveland in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night.