Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
Kareem Clarifies Comments on LeBron
Kareem Clarifies Comments on LeBron

Nets Rule Out Ben Simmons for Rest of Regular Season, Play-In Tournament

Nets coach Steve Nash announced Monday that Ben Simmons will not play for the rest of the regular season or the play-in tournament. Simmons has not appeared in a game this season as he continues to deal with a herniated disc in his back. 

Simmons was traded from the 76ers in a blockbuster deal back in February, but he hasn’t suited up once. The Nets, meanwhile, will have to play in the play-in tournament as their defensive woes continue—something Simmons was expected to improve. 

The 25-year-old is a two-time All-Defense selection, and he could provide a major boost to a squad that already has generational scoring in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. 

The play-in tournament starts April 12 and the playoffs begin April 16. Brooklyn (40–38) is the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference as of Monday.  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage: 

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Nick Mullens looking to throw a pass for the Browns.
NFL

Raiders Sign Former Browns QB Nick Mullens

This will be his fourth team in the last two years.

By Joseph Salvador
AC Milan and Inter Milan are vying for Serie A’s title
Soccer

What Will Decide Europe’s Most Fascinating ‘Big Five’ Title Race Left

The Premier League is a two-horse race, and the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 are all but sorted. Serie A, however...

By Marcus Krum
United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) kisses her husband Zach Ertz.
Play
Extra Mustard

Zach, Julie Ertz Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations to the Ertz family!

By Joseph Salvador
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates after North Carolina’s win against Duke in a college basketball game during the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Play
NCAA Betting

National Championship Against the Spread Bets, Odds: Kansas vs. North Carolina

No. 1 Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite at SI Sportsbook over No. 8 North Carolina in Monday’s national championship game.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Julio Rodriguez swings in Spring Training action.
MLB

Mariners Add Top Prospect Julio Rodriguez to Opening Day Roster

The 21-year-old outfielder impressed in Cactus League action.

By Mike McDaniel
pep-guardiola
Soccer

Guardiola Jokes About Overthinking Games: ‘We Play With 12 Tomorrow’

The Manchester City manager has often been criticized for tinkering with his team ahead of big Champions League games.

By Andrew Gastelum
Dodgers enter 2022 as MLB favorites.
Play
MLB

MLB Preseason Power Rankings: Who’s No. 1?

New baseball season. Same preseason favorite.

By Nick Selbe and Will Laws
justin-bieber
Play
Extra Mustard

Justin Bieber Wore A Massive Suit To the Grammys and Everyone Had the Same NBA Joke

Justin Bieber gave off early 2000 NBA Draft vibes with his Grammy outfit

By Jimmy Traina