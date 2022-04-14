Skip to main content
Nuggets Guard Facundo Campazzo Suspended for Game 1 vs. Warriors

Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended for Game 1 of Denver’s playoff series against the Warriors beginning Sunday. 

The suspension comes after Campazzo pushed Lakers guard Wayne Ellington during Denver’s final regular season game on Sunday. Campazzo was then ejected from the game.

This incident caused Ellington to tweet a message to Campazzo for the next time the two players see each other. The NBA ended up fining Ellington $20,000 for the threatening tweet, which said “when I see you I’m putting my hands on you,” in reference to Campazzo.

Regarding Campazzo sitting out in Game 1 this Saturday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the team will miss the guard on the court.

“It’s unfortunate,” Malone said. “Facu sent me a message the other day apologizing for what happened in that Laker game. He’s definitely a guy that we could throw into any series and trust him. Obviously, with the league’s ruling now that won’t be the case for Game 1.”

Campazzo averaged 5.1 points and 3.4 assists in 18.2 minutes during the regular season.

