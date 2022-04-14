The Warriors have yet to announce Stephen Curry’s status for Saturday’s playoff opener against the Nuggets. But, according to Curry himself, there’s a great chance he’ll return to the lineup this weekend.

During an appearance on the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors superstar told his longtime teammate he believes he’s on track to return from his late-season foot injury ahead of Game 1.

“The goal has always been Game 1, the goal still remains Game 1. Very optimistic that it’ll be Game 1,” Curry said. “Whatever that means, I just want to be available. And we know what time of year it is. We ain’t been in the playoffs for two years, it is kind of weird to think about that. I’m so freaking juiced because I know how much I love that environment … I don’t want to miss none of it.”

Curry returning to the lineup for the start of the first round would be more than a welcome sight for Golden State after playing the final 12 games of the regular season without the eight-time All-Star on the floor.

Since losing Curry to a left foot injury in their March 16 game against the Celtics, the Warriors compiled a 6–6 record en route to securing the No. 3 seed in the West.

On Wednesday, Curry made his return to practice as a full participant, an encouraging sign that came a day after the team announced the 34-year-old is making “good progress” in his recovery process.

