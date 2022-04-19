The NBA announced it fined Nets guard Kyrie Irving $50,000 for “making obscene gestures” and “directing profane language toward the spectator stands” during his team’s Game 1 loss against the Celtics in Boston on Sunday.

At halftime of the game, Irving he was caught on video telling a fan “suck my d--- b----.” And in the second half, there were multiple instances where Irving could be seen flipping his middle finger to Celtics fans.

After the game, Irving addressed the interactions with fans and didn’t show any remorse over his actions. He played for the Celtics from 2017 to ’19, but joined the Nets in free agency in the summer of ’19.

“I’mma have the same energy for them,” he said. “And it’s not every fan, I don’t wanna attack every fan, every Boston fan. When people start yelling p---- or b---- and f--- you and all this stuff, [there’s] just so much you can take.”

During a back-and-forth with a reporter, Irving also admitted that this is something he’s done in the past. He refused to label the environment as hostile, and when the reporter said this is the first time Irving has flipped off fans during a game, the star guard said, “This the first time you actually caught it because it’s a big-time game.”

The 30-year-old got in trouble with the NBA under very similar circumstances earlier in the season when playing against another former team of his. Irving was fined $25,000 in January after he was recorded telling a Cavaliers fan, “Got y’all a championship, mother------s, still ungrateful.”

Game 2 at TD Garden is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off on Wednesday.

