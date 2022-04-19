Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed

Kyrie Irving Fined $50K for Flipping the Bird, Cursing at Celtics Fans

The NBA announced it fined Nets guard Kyrie Irving $50,000 for “making obscene gestures” and “directing profane language toward the spectator stands” during his team’s Game 1 loss against the Celtics in Boston on Sunday. 

At halftime of the game, Irving he was caught on video telling a fan “suck my d--- b----.” And in the second half, there were multiple instances where Irving could be seen flipping his middle finger to Celtics fans. 

After the game, Irving addressed the interactions with fans and didn’t show any remorse over his actions. He played for the Celtics from 2017 to ’19, but joined the Nets in free agency in the summer of ’19.

“I’mma have the same energy for them,” he said. “And it’s not every fan, I don’t wanna attack every fan, every Boston fan. When people start yelling p---- or b---- and f--- you and all this stuff, [there’s] just so much you can take.”

During a back-and-forth with a reporter, Irving also admitted that this is something he’s done in the past. He refused to label the environment as hostile, and when the reporter said this is the first time Irving has flipped off fans during a game, the star guard said, “This the first time you actually caught it because it’s a big-time game.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 30-year-old got in trouble with the NBA under very similar circumstances earlier in the season when playing against another former team of his. Irving was fined $25,000 in January after he was recorded telling a Cavaliers fan, “Got y’all a championship, mother------s, still ungrateful.”

Game 2 at TD Garden is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off on Wednesday. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics 

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Magic Johnson during halftime at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Picks the Warriors to Win Western Conference

The Lakers legend has seen enough to believe they’re going to the Finals.

By Joseph Salvador
Joe Musgrove tosses a pitch against the Rangers during his no-hitter.
Play
Fantasy

Tuesday Baseball DFS: Joe Musgrove, Rafael Devers Anchor Solid Lineup

Top-tier, mid-tier and value picks for Tuesday's MLB schedule.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Armando Bacot Jr. after a win over Duke.
Play
Extra Mustard

Armando Bacot Jr. Recruits Coach K’s Grandson to UNC

After news broke the guard had entered the transfer portal, the Tar Heels star just couldn’t help himself.

By Joseph Salvador
Adrian Wojnarowski
Play
Extra Mustard

Woj Drops a Truth Bomb About Legalized Betting Impact on Fan Behavior

In-game betting is only going to make fans more unruly at sporting events.

By Jimmy Traina
Erling Haaland could be headed to Man City this summer
Soccer

Reports: Man City Closing in on Haaland Transfer

The rich appear to be on the verge of getting even richer—though it’ll cost them plenty.

By Avi Creditor
Former Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson warms up before a game.
NFL

Panthers LB Damien Wilson Arrested on Assault Charge

The 28-year-old’s ex-girlfriend said that he threatened her life in an incident last week.

By Zach Koons
kareem abdul-jabbar
Play
Extra Mustard

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Is Dishonest

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and six-time champion is not a fan of HBO’s new series about the Showtime Lakers dynasty of the 1980s.

By Nick Selbe
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis throws during the school’s pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va.
Play
Betting

NFL Draft Odds: Quarterback Malik Willis Could be Drafted Within First Nine Picks

There is plenty of uncertainty about where the quarterbacks will be drafted in the 2022 draft. Could Malik Willis be drafted among the first nine picks?

By Frankie Taddeo