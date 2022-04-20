Skip to main content
Joel Embiid, Tom Brady, and Marshawn Lynch on Today's SI Feed
Joel Embiid, Tom Brady, and Marshawn Lynch on Today's SI Feed

Devin Booker Exits Suns’ Game 2 Loss to Pelicans With Hamstring Injury

The Pelicans rallied to a 125–114 Game 2 victory over the Suns after Phoenix star Devin Booker left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. 

Phoenix was only down by three when the All-Star guard, who dropped 31 points in the first half, left the game. It was not immediately clear that Booker was hurt. During the possession before he left the game, Booker jumped to contest a fast break, and subsequently returned to the fourth quarter in his warmup gear. 

Coach Monty Williams told TNT’s Allie LaForce heading into the fourth quarter that Booker “may have a hamstring injury.”

Without its leading scorer, the franchise attempted to hang in the game, eventually taking the lead at one point in the fourth before falling behind for good as Jose Alvarado, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum hit big three-pointers for the advantage. 

Ingram ended the night with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while McCollum tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. 

The Suns led the league with a franchise-record 64 wins on the regular season. The series is now tied 1–1 with Game 3 set for Friday in New Orleans. 

