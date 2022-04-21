Luka Dončić Ruled Out For Game 3 vs. Jazz, per Report

The Mavericks will be without Luka Dončić for Game 3 as he continues to work his way back from a late-season injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 23-year-old superstar has missed the first two games of Dallas’ first-round series due to the left calf strain he sustained on April 10 in the regular season finale against the Spurs.

The Mavericks enter Thursday night’s matchup with the Jazz tied 1–1 following a victory on Monday night.

Wojnarowski reported earlier in the day there was “significant pessimism” surrounding Dončić’s return, with the team reportedly considering him “unlikely” to play. The three-time All-Star said he was “feeling great” after an individual training session during practice, which should add some level of optimism moving forward despite the unfavorable reports.

Tip-off for Thursday night’s Game 3 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on NBATV.

