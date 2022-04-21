Skip to main content
Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and the Washington Nationals on Today's SI Feed
Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 3 With Calf Strain, per Report

Mavericks star Luka Dončić is unlikely to play in Game 3 against the Jazz on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The guard has been dealing with a strained left calf that caused him to miss both Game 1 and Game 2 of the first-round series.  

After an individual training session, Dončić said he was “feeling great” and coach Jason Kidd said his chance of playing will depend on how he feels when it’s closer to game time. 

Dončić averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists this past season in what was another All-NBA-like year for the 23-year-old. Dallas has been able to stay competitive without their star and tied the Jazz 1–1 after a Game 2 victory on Monday. Jalen Brunson poured in 41 points to lead the way. 

But if the Mavericks want any chance of making a deep postseason run, they’ll need Dončić on the floor. Tip-off for Game 3 on Thursday is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on NBATV. 

