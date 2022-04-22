Skip to main content
Warriors Set NBA Playoff Record in Game 3 Road Win Over Nuggets

A vintage performance in Thursday night’s Game 3 win over the Nuggets moved the Warriors one game closer to advancing to the second round.

Golden State, led once again by the legendary trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, took a commanding 3–0 lead after defeating Denver on its home floor. The victory added yet another accolade to the overwhelming résumé the Big Three has compiled since winning their first playoff series together during the 2012–13 season.

According to the team’s PR, the Warriors have now won at least one road game in each of the last 24 playoff series, an NBA record streak that began nine years ago. Fittingly, the team earned the achievement in the Mile High City, the same city where the Big Three Warriors earned their first postseason road win before eventually ousting the Nuggets in six games. 

The win pushes them past the Heat, which won a road game in 23 straight playoff series from 2011 to ’20, per NBC Sports.

From title wins to NBA Finals losses to injury-riddled campaigns, coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors have truly seen it all during the Big Three era. And yet, while the rest of the conference has grown around them, Golden State still remains in position to make yet another postseason run as the No. 3 seed in the West.

With the future Hall of Famers, rising star Jordan Poole and fellow “Death Lineup” veteran Andre Iguodala in tow, the Dubs will likely need to notch a few more road wins along the way in order for them to ultimately get to where they want to go.

