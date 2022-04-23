Skip to main content
NBA
Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and the Washington Nationals on Today's SI Feed

76ers HC Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s Thumb: ‘It’s Not a Great Injury’

76ers star Joel Embiid is expected to play in Game 4 against the Raptors on Saturday despite a lingering thumb injury. However, before the game, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers told reporters that his star big man’s injury is not ideal.

Rivers could not say if Embiid had a torn ligament in this thumb. “I’m not sure [about torn ligament] but we feel like it’s not a great injury,” Rivers said. “I’m just going to leave it at that.”

“I think we know … to be honest … but we have to make sure,” Rivers said. 

Embiid injured his thumb in the first half of Game 3 on Wednesday but managed to play through the pain, scoring 28 points in the second half and hit the game-winning three pointer in Philadelphia’s overtime win. On Friday, the five-time All-Star was “experiencing pain and discomfort” despite going through practice according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid will get an MRI on his thumb after Game 4 when the Sixers return home, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Rivers said Embiid's injury “can't get any worse.”

Through three games against Toronto, Embiid is averaging 27.7 points and 13 rebounds. He will seek to continue his MVP-caliber season on Saturday with a chance to close out Philadelphia’s first-round series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. 

