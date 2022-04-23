Between transfer rules, redshirt and graduate years, and the extra COVID-19 year, college basketball players have been able to play the sport well beyond the traditional four years.

One player who has taken advantage of his opportunities is Seth Towns, and he is coming back for one more season. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch reports the Ohio State forward will return to Columbus for his seventh college season in 2022.

Towns began his college career at Harvard, and was one of the Ivy League’s best players for his first two seasons, winning Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018. However, Towns has battled injuries throughout his career, missing his junior and senior seasons due to two separate injuries.

In 2020, Towns chose to transfer to Ohio State as a graduate student. The following year, he played in 25 games off the bench for the Buckeyes, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in just over 10 minutes per game. Towns returned to Columbus last year, but he underwent back surgery in September and missed the entire season.

According to Jardy, Towns is fully healed from his injury and is healthy entering the offseason. He is using his extra year of eligibility he earned due to COVID-19 in order to play next year.

Despite Towns’s return, Ohio State will still have some turnover next year. E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson already announced they are leaving the program, while Malaki Branham is exploring the NBA draft process.

